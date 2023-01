HOUGHTON LAKE – Evart (4-2, 5-4) scored an impressive 23-point Highland Conference win over the Bobcats (3-3, 4-5) on Thursday night, winning 63-40.

Evart had quarter leads of 10-6, 28-24 and 50-31.

Dakobe White had 13 points for Evart, followed by Marcel White and Kamden Darling with 11 apiece.

“It was a pretty close first half,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said. “Our defensive pressure started wearing them down and forcing them into a lot of turnovers in the second half. We were up by 30 at one point in the fourth.

“We focused our defense on limiting the touches for their best player, Cody Meigs. He still had 17 on the night but had to fight for everyone of those buckets. Jake Ladd, Noah Vanderline and Lucas Johnson were our three-headed monster, face guarding him all night.

“Our second half was one of our best halves all year.”

Evart is at Roscommon on Wednesday.

BOWLING

Chippewa Hills 17, Reed City 13

REMUS -- Chippewa Hills bowlers on Saturday won against Reed City 17-13 for the boys and 30-0 on a forfeit for the girls.

“This brings both of their records to 1-1,” Warrior coach Casey Russell said. “For the boys the top performers were Xander Falls who averaged 133 for his two games and Bodie Hadder with an average of 132.

“On the girls side, we had big games by Carmen Lynch with a 143, Anyia Sanford with a 138 and Ava Hollandsworth and Bailey Soper-Brigner both with a 131.”

Chippewa Hills will host Reed City and Big Rapids and other league schools in a league event 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Remus Bowling Center.