BIG RAPIDS – Anglers in the Mecosta County and surrounding areas continue to have outstanding fishing success.

“We’re selling a lot of worms and crawlers,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “Everybody is on the river and getting bluegills and specs by Browers Park near Stanwood. Bass and pike have been good in the lakes and ponds around here lately. There’s a lot of people catching a lot of pike. Other than that, it’s been slow around here.”

In northwest Michigan, at Ludington, a few Chinook and coho were caught at Big Sable Point and straight out in 100 to 150 feet of water when fishing 60 to 80 feet down, but depths varied, the DNR said. Spoons and flies worked. The piers remained slow.

Catches were hit or miss at Manistee, the DNR said but a few salmon, lake trout and steelhead were caught along the shelf both north and south of town, and south towards Big Sable Point.

“The fishing has been good on the big lake,” Larry Scharich of Shipwatch Marina said. “They’re catching salmon and so. Other than that I haven’t heard much for the inland lakes. For the big lake, it’s been good.”

The DNR added depths ranged from 115 to 135 feet of water while fishing 60 to 80 feet down; a few were also caught in 250-plus feet of water. Green, blue and orange spoons and flies worked. Pier fishing remained slow.

“There’s been a stray salmon or two in the Big Manistee as well,” Rob Eckerson, of Pappy’s Bait Shop in Manistee, said. “Earlier in the week, they were moving some of the salmon into the Little Manistee as well. Black flies have been good for that. Bluegills after the bedding process are moving out to the deep edges of the drop off.

“Perch fishing in Manistee Lake has been OK. It’s been OK in Portage lake too.”

At Frankfort, chinook salmon were reported off the bank in 150 to 200 feet of water with anglers working the top 40 to 80 down on spoons, flies and meat rigs.

The early morning and late evening bites were producing good numbers of a range of sizes. Lake trout were also reported in the same areas.

Chinook salmon numbers in and around the barrel and off the golf course were picking up at Onekama, the DNR said, as anglers reported alewife numbers still strong.

Water temperatures at Portage Lake were on the rise, so anglers were working the drops and deeper waters. Perch anglers were talking about high numbers of little fish with occasional keepers, the DNR said.

Fishing Tip: Understanding water temps & the impact on fishing

Courtesy of the Michigan DNR

As Michigan’s inland lakes warm up in mid to late summer, knowledge of a water body’s temperature stratification becomes helpful for fishing. Seasonal temperature influences in lakes form different zones, and as a result, different temperature ranges and oxygen levels are associated with these layers. Knowledge of these layers or zones can lead to increased angling success.

The warm surface zone is called the epilimnion and has an abundance of oxygen. The bottom zone is called the hypolimnion and is typically cold and depleted of oxygen. The middle zone is the thermocline and the point at which warm oxygen rich top water is separated from the cold, oxygen depleted water below. The thermocline may prove to be a great depth at which to fish due to the abundance of oxygen and temperature found “in between” very warm and very cold. This ideal zone in most Michigan inland lakes typically will be between 10 to 30 feet, depending on lake size and depth. Just like us humans, fish need oxygen to breath and many don’t particularly like to be too warm or too cold.

If fishing in shallow water bodies, look for shaded areas provided by large floating vegetation, overhanging vegetation, submerged logs, or other woody debris which provides water that is a little cooler and cover, where many fish species prefer to spend their time. Also don’t forget to try fishing at night during the summer “doldrums” when water temperatures reach seasonal highs. Many fish species become active at night with relief from the daytime sun and heat.