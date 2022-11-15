Appleby's 3 lifts Wake Forest past Utah Valley in OT, 68-65

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby knocked down a 3-pointer with a half-second left after a floor-length pass to give Wake Forest a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines, who played with the lead for most of the second half, tied the game at 65-all with 3.3 seconds left on a jumper by Trey Woodbury. The Demon Deacons threw the in-bounds pass to 7-foot-1 Matthew Marsh, who kicked the ball out to a trailing Appleby for the wide-open game-winning shot and Marsh's first career assist.