Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics
JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday.
The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They're also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS.