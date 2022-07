REED CITY – Don McGreehan is no stranger to holes-in-one nor is he a stranger to Spring Valley Golf Course.

The 78-year-old coordinator of the course’s Monday Masters League for men, posted another hole-in-one at Spring Valley on hole No. 18. in the Friday night couples league earlier this summer. The hole extends for 195 yards and he used a three wood. He was golfing with his wife Sharyn.

“I don’t remember anything about it because you can’t see the green,” he said. “There was nothing around the back of the green, so the ball, I thought it went over. Sharyn walked over to the green, looked in the hole and there it was. It was a streak of luck.”

It’s his eighth career ace, fifth one at Spring Valley. He’s had two in Georgia and one at St. Ives. He’s had two at Spring Valley with two at No. 18, two at No. 3 and one on No. 12.

“He’s Irish and he’s very lucky,” Sharyn said.

The seniors division, which Mc Greedy coordinates, is on Mondays and is open to men 55 and older.

McGreehan also posted an ace 10 years ago in the Sunday mixed scramble. A newspaper account of that event recalls he recorded a hole-in-one in the league on July 1. It was the first ever ace for McGreehan after 25 years in the sport..

The ace came at No. 3, 184 yards. He used a 3-wood and was golfing with Jim Church, Garry Ruttle and Joanie Foote. Ruttle scored an ace at Spring Valley during the 2011 season.

“I saw it disappear,” said McGreehan who didn’t know whether or not his ball landed in the cup. “I knew it was right on line. (His partners) didn’t see it. It wasn’t on the green. I told Jim Church ‘the ball is either in the hole or in the lake. Take a look in the hole.’ He went up to take a look and there it was.”

