Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies 7-2 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 11:42 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso watched his latest milestone home run land 353 feet away in the third row of the left field seats to put the New York Mets in control and a rare setback well behind them.
Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night.