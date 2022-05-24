Alonso hits 3-run homer, Mets rack up 18 hits to rout Giants
JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buck Showalter believes in this New York Mets offense, especially if his players keep taking tough at-bats the way they did in the series opener against San Francisco.
Pete Alonso hit an early three-run homer moments after Francisco Lindor's tying, two-run double, and the Mets kept slugging all night to rout the stumbling Giants 13-3 on Monday.