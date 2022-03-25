Allen-Taylor leads Texas over Ohio State and into Elite 8 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 9:45 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State 66-63 on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (29-6), which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6 — the second-longest active streak behind Stanford.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS