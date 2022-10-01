Alert: United States wins women's basketball World Cup for fourth consecutive time, beats China in final

SYDNEY (AP) — United States wins women's basketball World Cup for fourth consecutive time, beats China in final.
- Appeals court vacates asset freeze for ex-utility regulator
- Someone won $5.42 million on Lotto 47, ticket sold online
- Crossroads Theatre Guild prepares for 'The Girls in 509'
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
- Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
- Man sentenced to 9 years for scamming Home Depot
- Stanwood man sentenced for 2021 fatal crash
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...