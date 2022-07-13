Alert: Toronto Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo, promote bench coach John Schneider to interim manager amid slump

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo, promote bench coach John Schneider to interim manager amid slump.
- First responders unite to find missing 2-year-old from LeRoy
- 7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around
- Area anglers 'catching a lot of pike'
- Reed City Feed & Supply is a go-to for farmers, 4-H'ers
- Troopers respond to 'accidental discharge' of gun in restaurant
- MichiganWorks! West Central to host 'hiring party' in Reed City
- Boy, woman die after boat capsizes
- Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand
