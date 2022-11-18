Alert: Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar.
