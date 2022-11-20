Alert: POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout.
- NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch
- Coyote senior says the key to success is 'keep playing Reed City football'
- Evart elects two new members for school board
- World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
- UVA cancels basketball game after fatal campus shooting
- Police identify 5 family members found dead in Phoenix home
- US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW
- Hopkins came back at right time for Evart football team
Most Popular
- The offensive line got the job done for Evart in Friday’s 35-7 district championship win over...
- It’s been quite a one-two punch for Reed City’s girls cross country with sisters Nora Smoes a...
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run...
- It’s going to be challenging for local anglers in upcoming days.