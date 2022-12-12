Alert: POLL ALERT: Kansas enters women's AP Top 25 for first time since 2013, UCLA into top 10; South Carolina remains No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Kansas enters women's AP Top 25 for first time since 2013, UCLA into top 10; South Carolina remains No. 1.
- SOCIAL SECURITY: Attorney fee cap has been increased
- Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
- Evart trio earns All-State football honors from Associated Press
- Bowling bonanza: Reed City falls to Tri County to open season
- A defensive win: Big Rapids boys pull out 33-16 win over Reed City
- Big Rapids girls basketball holds back Reed City
- Osceola County hires Tim Ladd as new coordinator
- Evart boys notch first win of the basketball season
Most Popular
- Big Rapids hosted its annual December wrestling invitational on Saturday with Reed City and Evart...
- Evart’s boys basketball team (1-1) posted its first win of the season 62-47 in its Highland...
- It was a 2-0 start for the Reed City wrestling Coyotes with home wins over Clare (48-36) and...
- Evart’s girls basketball team improved to 2-1 with a 40-33 nonleague win over Reed City on...