Alert: Novak Djokovic has won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title, beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title, beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
- Reed City Feed & Supply is a go-to for farmers, 4-H'ers
- PASTOR'S PEN: Stained
- Crossroads Car Club hosts annual car show in Reed City
- The Fields celebrates Christmas in July in Reed City
- American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids
- Business Highlights: Fed signals higher rates, markets rise
- Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0
- Lane, road closures on U.S. 131 set to begin July 8
Most Popular
- The third annual Veterans Memorial Park Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday,...
- Travelers on U.S. 131 will face lane and ramp closures in Mecosta and Osceola counties beginning...
- Michigan officials are extending their condolences to the loved ones of an officer Loren Courts...
- Men, if you've had a vasectomy you're entitled to a free milkshake from, of all places, a hot dog...