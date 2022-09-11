Alert: Nebraska fires football coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start, including 45-42 upset to Georgia Southern on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska fires football coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start, including 45-42 upset to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
- Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband
- Miniature horse farm is a pony lover's dream
- Steven Spielberg debuts his movie memoir 'The Fabelmans'
- Indiana Jones, Black Panther take spotlight at Disney expo
- Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public
- Raiders agree to contract extension with TE Darren Waller
- Q&A: Tyler Perry on directing his 1st script, 27 years later
- Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
Most Popular
- A new survey shows that the "f-word," or as it's most commonly known, the "f-bomb," is used the...
- Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens,...
- Instead of cooking the fish for dinner, the fisherman plans to have the rare fish mounted as a...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...