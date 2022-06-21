Alert: Hungary’s Kristof Milak sets world record of 1:50.34 in men’s 200 butterfly at swimming world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristof Milak sets world record of 1:50.34 in men’s 200 butterfly at swimming world championships.
- Osceola County clerk retires after 30 years
- Gostlin sparked Evart softball attack
- Homemade & More puts Reed City's talent on display
- Will Evart softball team return to state finals next season?
- Evart prevails in semifinal game
- Reed City player explains why she had so much success as a freshman
- Fishing success extremely impressive
- Lofquist puts cap on versatile Coyote career
Most Popular
- Fishing success is expected to remain strong in upcoming days.
- PINE RIVER—Pine River baseball saw a successful season come to an end on June 9, saying goodbye...
- Paige Lofquist has played her final sports event at Reed City.
- It’s an inning Evart’s softball team and the fans won’t ever forget.