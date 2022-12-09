Alert: Grant Wahl, longtime U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, longtime U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar.
- SOCIAL SECURITY: Attorney fee cap has been increased
- Bella Sebastian Hair ribbon cutting draws a crowd in Reed City
- Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
- Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas
- Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup
- NATO chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict
- Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
- Roads repairs worth $3.3M coming to nine areas in Michigan
Most Popular
- Balanced scoring paved the way to a 60-32 Highland Conference win for Evart over Beal City on...
- Reed City football saw 10 players named to the CSAA Gold All-Conference team in 2022 after a...
- Evart football had 10 players named to the MHSFCA All-Region teams, including QB Preston Wallace,...
- Reed City senior Nora Smoes has to admit she still loves soccer. But cross country has motivated...