Alert: Ex-Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escapes sanctions for NCAA infractions, report accepts self-imposed penalties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escapes sanctions for NCAA infractions, report accepts self-imposed penalties.
- Osceola County community events calendar for 12/14/22
- Matmen in motion: Wrestlers have an awesome Saturday
- Harmon scores 19 as Utah Valley beats SAGU American Indian
- Judge: Texas death row inmate should get new, unbiased trial
- Reed City Cub Scouts host annual Scouting for Food drive
- 49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season
- Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
- Evart city council appoints new city clerk
Most Popular
- The Osceola County board of commissioners approved updating the title and job description for the...
- Although the start date is a little later this season, the Reed City ice rink is up and ready for...
- The Evart city council approved the appointment of Andrea Grupido as city clerk during its...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...