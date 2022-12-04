Alert: College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl.
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- No. 19 Oregon women overwhelm Portland 90-51
- CMDHD Introduces REFRESH Program
- Police: Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder, suicide
- How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/28/2022
- Jill Ellis voted to US Soccer Hall of Fame, won 2 World Cups
- Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
- Pine River's new girls basketball coach expects competitive season
Most Popular
- The girls season tips Tuesday at home against Benzie Central with coach Tim Beilfuss looking to...
- Carrie Kunkle led Evart’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 1986.
- Christina Malackanich can’t wait to get healthy enough to be in the Reed City girls basketball...
- Steffen Halvorsen takes over as the new Pine River girls basketball coach this season, replacing...