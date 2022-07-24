Alert: Chase Elliott declared NASCAR Pocono winner after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Bush disqualified for failed inspections

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Chase Elliott declared NASCAR Pocono winner after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Bush disqualified for failed inspections.
- Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- South Alabama's 'groovy dentist' on dancing competition show
- Palm Sunday tornados impacted local area in 1920
- One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics
- US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on
- Women mountain climbers from Pakistan, Iran reach K2 summit
- 1 dies in small plane crash in California; pilot injured
Most Popular
- Hunter Shawn Allen has made it his mission to protect local livestock and pets from an overgrown...
- Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the monkeypox vaccine supply...
- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday.
- A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was taken in for a mental health evaluation after Michigan...