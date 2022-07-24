Alert: Brooke Henderson of Canada wins Evian Championship by 1 shot for 2nd major championship title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson of Canada wins Evian Championship by 1 shot for 2nd major championship title.
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- South Alabama's 'groovy dentist' on dancing competition show
- One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Crossroads Car Show in Reed City earns over $8,000 for Veterans'...
- Florida insurers face ratings change that could raise costs
- Palm Sunday tornados impacted local area in 1920
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
Most Popular
- Hunter Shawn Allen has made it his mission to protect local livestock and pets from an overgrown...
- Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the monkeypox vaccine supply...
- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday.
- A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was taken in for a mental health evaluation after Michigan...