Alert: Biden calls wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, pledges US working to secure her release from Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden calls wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, pledges US working to secure her release from Russia.
- PHOTOS: See Evart celebrate the Fourth of July, sesquicentennial
- Evart school board approves curriculum proposals
- Is the Price right at Belding?
- Osceola County community events calendar
- 4 Michigan river trips sure to please any outdoor enthusiast
- Twin Creek Nature Area hosts ecology camp in Evart
- Inflation can help some farmers, but not all
- PASTOR'S PEN: Walking away from Jesus, but where?
Most Popular
- As applications are sent out and acceptance letters are mailed, some parents and students might...
- Some farmers, like wheat farmers, are seeing some profits from inflation in the short term, a MSU...
- During the summer months ticks numbers rise and the risk of contracting diseases from them can do...
- The 2022 Camp 911, hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is scheduled to take place from...