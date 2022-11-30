Alert: AP source: College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement reached with Rose Bowl

IRVING, Texas (AP) — AP source: College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement reached with Rose Bowl.
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- Reed City's senior only varsity season was critical for Coyotes
- Bella Sebastian Hair to bring L.A. salon experience to Reed City
- Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- Success expected to follow Evart girls basketball team in many ways
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Evart city council members sworn in
Most Popular
- The girls season tips Tuesday at home against Benzie Central with coach Tim Beilfuss looking to...
- Carrie Kunkle led Evart’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 1986.
- Christina Malackanich can’t wait to get healthy enough to be in the Reed City girls basketball...
- Steffen Halvorsen takes over as the new Pine River girls basketball coach this season, replacing...