Alabama survives late rally, beats No. 13 LSU 70-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis made two free throws with 5 seconds left, and Alabama survived a late comeback bid by No. 13 LSU to win 70-67 on Wednesday night and snap a three-game skid.

LSU trailed by eight points with 1:08 remaining. Tari Eason, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, dunked to draw the Tigers closer. Brandon Murray hit two free throws, and after four missed foul shots by Alabama, Murray made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to cut the Crimson Tide's advantage to 68-67.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) with 26 points, a return to form after averaging 14.6 points in Alabama’s first five SEC games. He also had four rebounds and four steals.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 points for Alabama, and Ellis finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Murray scored 19 points for LSU (15-3, 3-3), which dropped its second straight.

Alabama was at the free-throw line frequently in the second half as LSU committed 18 fouls. The Crimson Tide made 21 of their 32 attempts, providing enough scoring despite shooting 33.9% from the field and 20% from 3-point range (7 of 35).

BIG PICTURE

Alabama was No. 14 in the preseason AP Top 25 and picked by the SEC’s coaches to finish second in the league. The opening weeks of the SEC schedule did not match those projections. But the Crimson Tide remain in striking distance of the top of the league, with games looming against ranked opponents Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky.

UP NEXT

LSU: At No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. LSU beat visiting Tennessee 79-67 on Jan. 8.

Alabama: Hosts Missouri on Saturday. The Crimson Tide lost 92-86 at the Tigers on Jan. 8.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25