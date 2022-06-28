After suspensions, Angels rally for 4-3 win over White Sox JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 28, 2022 Updated: June 28, 2022 12:53 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward watches after hitting a two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, right, slides into home plate against Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala to score on a double by Taylor Ward during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Los Angeles Angels' David MacKinnon, from left, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout celebrate the team's 4-3 win in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh loses his helmet as he scores on a double hit by Taylor Ward during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, follows through after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu takes off his helmet after he lined out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs to first base after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velazquez runs to first base after hitting an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, right, watches his RBI-triple during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Chicago White Sox's Lenyn Sosa chases an RBI-single hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velazquez during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. The Angels are 17-18 at The Big A this season but have won only five of the last 19 in their ballpark.