Abreu drives in winning run in 9th, ChiSox beat Twins 4-3 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 3, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the ninth inning after Minnesota closer Jorge López hit Andrew Vaughn to ignite a heated confrontation, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 4-3 on Friday night.
The White Sox had runners on first and second with one out after back-to-back singles by Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus. They loaded the bases when Lopez hit Vaughn almost in the face.
