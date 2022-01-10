Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 12:58 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have started fresh, firing general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday after a second straight absence from the playoffs for a 61-year-old franchise still seeking a title.
The move came one day after the 45th anniversary of Minnesota's last Super Bowl appearance, after owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf met with each of the top two leaders.