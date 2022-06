CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers added another draft pick Thursday, acquiring the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Cavs, who already have the Nos. 14, 39 and 56 picks, sent the Kings the draft rights to Sasha Vezenko and $1.75 million to the Kings, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams need league approval before the swap is finalized.