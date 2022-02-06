AP WAS THERE: Cowboys get 9 takeaways in 42-17 rout of Bills DAVE GOLDBERG , AP Football Writer Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 3:20 p.m.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman carries the ball during the first quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993.
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, right, grabs his right knee after being tackled by Dallas Cowboys defender Ken Norton (51) during the second quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. Kelly was knocked out of the game on the play.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) picks up yardage under Buffalo Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett during the first quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (8) prepares to release a fourth-quarter pass against the Buffalo Bulls during NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993, in Pasadena, Calif.
Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin (88) celebrates as teammate Alvin Harper (80) comes in to offer congratulations after a second-quarter touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills in NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993.
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) sits on the field after fumbling the ball in the first quarter and giving up a touchdown to Dallas Cowboys defender Jimmie Jones during NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. Cowboys defender Charles Haley forced the fumble that Jones took in for the score.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin smiles as he holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy the Cowboys won in NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, celebrates with owner Jerry Jones who holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their win over the Buffalo Bills in NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993.
FILE - Dallas Cowboys defender Leon Lett (78) has the football stripped from his hand near the goal line by Buffalo Bills' Don Beebe during the fourth quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. Beebe prevented a touchdown after Lett received a recovered fumble and began celebrating yards before he crossed the goal line.
14 of14
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith were the young stars of Dallas' up-and-coming team that seemed to have reached the Super Bowl a year or more ahead of schedule. They were going up against the seasoned Buffalo Bills who had come up short against the Giants and Washington in the previous two Super Bowls. But it was Dallas with the youngest and fastest team in football that would roll to a 52-17 victory behind a whopping nine takeaways. It was the start of Dallas' drama-filled dynasty that would include another win over Buffalo a year later. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of that game.
