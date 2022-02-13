AP PHOTOS: Snow delights — and disrupts — Beijing Olympics Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 6:17 a.m.
Emil Iversen, of Norway, right, leads a group of skiers during the men's 4 x 10km relay cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. John Locher/AP
Volunteers clear the course as the start of the women's slopestyle qualification has been delayed due to a weather consition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP
Security personnel guar the sliding center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
An Olympic worker has her photograph taken in front of a snowman resembling the Beijing Olympic mascot outside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP
Workers clear snow from the course after the second run of the men's giant slalom was delayed due to a heavy snowfall at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Workers wearing protective suits play outside with snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Ice forms on the hair of a volunteer at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Aaron Favila/AP
Katrin Beierl, of Austria, drives during the women's monobob heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/AP
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP
A man drives a bus at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Workers wearing protective suits play outside with snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Course workers blow snow from the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP
A worker sweeps away snow during a snowstorm at a hotel complex at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Aaron Favila/AP
Men clear off snow in front of a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP
A course worker stands in the finish area of the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Luca Bruno/AP
Workers prepare the hill for during a Gundersen large hill/10km official training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthias Schrader
A giant decoration for the 2022 Winter Olympics stands on Tiananmen Square as it snows in Beijing on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Ng Han Guan/AP
Volunteers carry an inflatable of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the sliding center, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
27 of27
BEIJING (AP) — A sustained, heavy snowfall delighted — and disrupted — the Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn't normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China's capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.