AP Interview: Olympic champ Jacobs wants to win 'everything' ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2022
Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs talks during an interview with the Associated Press in Rome, Monday, May 23, 2022. This year could be more memorable for Jacobs than his breakout 2021 when he sprinted from virtual unknown to Olympic 100-meter champion then added another surprising gold at the Tokyo Games with Italy's 4x100-meter relay team. Jacobs tells The Associated Press that "winning these next two big events would mean winning everything there is to win in athletics."
ROME (AP) — Marcell Jacobs already won another gold medal at the world indoors. He'll likely get a huge reception at Rome’s upcoming Diamond League meet. Then a reunion with his once-estranged father at the world championships. Followed by more potential medals at the European championships.
And, to top it all off, a wedding in September.