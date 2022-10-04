AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 2:19 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama stretches during a team practice Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama, right, works with a trainer during a team practice Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama takes part in drills during a team practice Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama, left, works with a trainer during a team practice, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama takes part in drills during a team practice, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama, left, works with a trainer during a team practice Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Abbie Parr/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they’re both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games.
He might see some similarities there.