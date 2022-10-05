ACC coaches counting on beefed-up staffs to steer programs
AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer
Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl.
More than three decades later, he's again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of supporting role expanding across the Atlantic Coast Conference and the sport.