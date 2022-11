REED CITY— It was a learning year for the Reed City Coyotes boys soccer team.

Going 1-17 on the year, there may not be a ton of positive takeaways on the surface. While the season may not have gone the way of the Coyotes, the young roster earned valuable experience throughout the season.

"Being able to compete in each game," was critical, first-year head coach Courtney Murphy said. "I think holding Big Rapids to only two goals was one of our best highlights because it’s our rival team and it was just a great atmosphere for the boys."

It was a season of highs and lows for the season, which came to a close with a 4-3 loss to Tri County in the district quarterfinal.

"Only winning one game was obviously a disappointment in many of the kids eyes but they never gave up and continued to push themselves each day at practice and in the games," Murphy said. "We didn’t have many games where we were at full strength with having to deal with injuries and sicknesses."

A top performer on the year for the Coyotes was junior goalkeeper Ian Hilliard, who made 299 saves on the season, allowing 79 goals. He was named all-conference for his efforts.

"Ian Hilliard has definitely come in this season and was a beast in the goal," Murphy said. "He has been a great asset that joined us this year for his first season of high school soccer."

Junior Justin Stellini also had a strong year for Reed City, scoring four goals and getting named as a CSAA honorable mention pick.

"He is all around one of our best players and a natural leader and competitor," Murphy said.

Next year, the Coyotes will look to improve with through experience, returning the majority of their roster.

"We have 10 seniors for the 2023 season and it will be a great year for Reed City soccer," Murphy said. "I feel like each one of our returners has a key roll on our team so we are excited for what next year brings us."