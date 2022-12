This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

EVART – Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43 Highland Conference win on Wednesday over Manton.

Addy, a senior, and Kyra, a freshman, combined for 39 points to keep the Wildcats undefeated in the league.

The Wildcats built an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and continued to dominate in the second before the Rangers started getting their offense going. Jenna Alexander had a 3-point bucket for Manton to cut the Evart lead to 23-19 at halftime.

Addy Gray had nine points in the first quarter while being scoreless in the second.

Kyrah Gray’s triple from the corner, followed by Addy Gray and Brooklyn Decker’s basket, gave Evart a 32-23 lead at 5:05. Kyrah Gray had a triple at 3:08 and added a 3-point play moments later for a 38-27 margin. Decker’s triple made it 43-29 going into the fourth.

The Wildcats were able to pull away in the fourth.

“I thought it was kind of rough after coming off the mile high feeling we had from beating Lake City (last week),” sophomore Emma Dyer said. “We knew Manton is always a good match up. It’s definitely challenging.”

Addy Gray’s uncontested layup made it 57-41, Wildcats, with a minute to play.

“I thought we did pretty good,” Gray said. “We had a lot of confidence and we shot the ball really good. We took good shots and played good defense.”

Addy Gray had 21 points while Kyra had 18, Decker six, Dyer five and Ally Theunick four. Genna Alexander had 19 points for Manton.

“It’s nice to see everything coach has taught us slowly come together for us,” Dyer said.

“I thought the girls really rallied in the third and fourth quarter after our shooting percentage was somewhat down in the first half,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “We were taking some good shots but they weren’t necessarily falling. I thought in the third and fourth quarter, we finally started settling in and starting taking the shots we knew we could make.”

Late in the second quarter, “we got into a little foul trouble and started making some poor passes,” Kunkle said. “We were trying to rush it instead of taking our time in making the good shots.”

Evart (3-0, 4-1) plays at McBain on Friday as part of a Highland Conference doubleheader with the boys.

Both McBain and Evart girls are undefeated in the league.

“It’s a big showdown,” Kunkle said. “We’ll have to do a good job boxing out, continue shooting the way we have been and making sure we stop the ball in the backcourt.”

Manton falls to 1-3 overall and in the league.

Brethren 56, Crossroads 20

BIG RAPIDS – Amelia Thompson made her return to the Crossroads lineup from an injury and scored eight points, but the Cougars lost to Brethren 56-20 on Thursday night in West Michigan D League action.

Kaitlyn Buys had five points, Selah Meeuwes four and Jackie Cole three for CCA.

Crossroads will play at Pentwater on Friday.

Walkerville 43, Baldwin 11

The Panthers fell on Wednesday in this West Michigan D League battle.

“We lost the rebound battle,” Baldwin coach Rusty Fullerton said. “Shots wouldn’t fall for us but we are starting to come out of our shells.”

Baldwin will host Custer-Mason County Eastern on Thursday.