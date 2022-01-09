49ers clinch playoff berth by holding off Rams 27-24 in OT GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 10:22 p.m.
1 of14 Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, looks on. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after making a field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and defensive back David Long (22) react. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates with defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) cdelebrates after running into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles took an early 17-0 lead on the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle had several Rams chirping their excitement in his ear about a shift in this one-sided rivalry.
“I was like, ‘A lot of time up on that clock, boys,'” the 49ers' star tight end said.