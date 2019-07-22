- Two bucks in two days: Howie's a happy man
- Reed City cross country wraps up historic season
- Wallace's quarterback season at Evart was amazing
- Running for a reason: Kiaunis points to banner 2023 season
- See you next spring: Gostlin finishes strong Evart volleyball season
- Henry had a passion for volleyball, and it showed
- Kendell Henry’s season was a good one for the Reed City Coyote volleyball team By John Raffel
- Alex Burhans has just completed what will go down in Evart football history as one of the best performances from a lineman. By John Raffel
- The offensive and defensive lines have continually played a key role for Reed City’s championship football this season. By John Raffel
- A healthy Cole Hopkins will make for a dangerous Evart football team this weekend By John Raffel
- The offensive line got the job done for Evart in Friday’s 35-7 district championship win over East Jordan and senior offensive guard Kaden DuBreuil was confident the Wildcats can keep it going. By John Raffel
- It’s been quite a one-two punch for Reed City’s girls cross country with sisters Nora Smoes a senor and Clara, a sophomore. While Nora has been a reliable No. 1, her younger sister has been a steady No. 2. By John Raffel
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run in the first round with a win over Montague. By John Raffel
- It’s going to be challenging for local anglers in upcoming days. By John Raffel
- All reports are the opening day for deer hunting on Nov. 15 could be a very good one. By John Raffel
- Pine River soccer head coach Dave Fisher wrapped up his final season with the Bucks, finishing with a 3-14-1 record. By Brendan Sanders
- It was a learning year for the Reed City Coyotes boys soccer team. Going 1-17 on the year, there may not be a ton of positive takeaways on the surface. While the season may not have gone the way of the Coyotes, the young roster earned valuable... By Brendan Sanders
- Reed City’s running attack has usually featured plenty of depth in running back. By John Raffel
- Plenty was expected of Reed City players like junior tight end and linebacker Max Hammond this season. By John Raffel
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run in the first round with a win over Montague. By John Raffel
- Ian Hilliard had a blast as a junior goalkeeper for the Reed City soccer team this season. By John Raffel
- Wyatt Spalo has made quite an impact on the Reed City line as only a sophomore. But it’s been the line play of the Coyotes both ways which has played a key role in putting the 11-1 Coyotes in the Division 6 semifinals on Saturday at Gaylord... By John Raffel
So very close: Evart's late game bid for two points barely denied in 34-33 loss to Iron MountainLess than 1 yard short. That’s how far away the Evart Wildcats were from winning Saturday’s game at Iron Mountain in the Division 8 regional title game against the host Mountaineers. By John Raffel