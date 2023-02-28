U.S. Climate envoy Kerry meeting authorities in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry was holding his second day of meetings Tuesday with Brazilian government officials, executives and lawmakers to discuss details of planned environmental actions.

After traveling to capital Brasilia, Kerry met Monday with Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Environment Minister Marina Silva and the head of the country’s development bank, which administers the nation’s Amazon Fund. The fund is an international effort to preserve the rainforest, channeling donations to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation while promoting sustainability.