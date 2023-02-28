Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

MADRID (AP) — With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. But some energy sector experts express caution over ramping up an industry that would be wholly reliant on massive increases in the availability of zero-carbon electricity.
Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference earlier this month for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.