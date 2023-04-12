Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said the North Korean missile flew toward the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan but gave no further details, such as how far it flew and exactly what type of weapon the North launched. Japan said the missile landed in waters not did not immediately elaborate.