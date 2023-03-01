Italy, France confront 2nd year of western Europe drought

ROME (AP) — Bracing for Italy's second consecutive year of drought for the first time in decades, Premier Giorgia Meloni huddled with ministers Wednesday to start mapping out an action plan, joining France and other nations in western Europe grappling with scant winter rain and snow.
Meloni and her ministers decided to appoint an “extraordinary commissioner with executive powers” to carry out the government's drought battle plan once it's devised. Italy appointed someone to a similar position to implement strategies against the COVID-19 pandemic.