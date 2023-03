PATNA, India (AP) — An Indian army mortar shell fired during a training session fell short of its target and exploded in a village house in the country's east on Wednesday, killing a young couple and a neighbor, a government official said.

The couple was visiting Gulvared, a village in Gaya district in Bihar state, to celebrate the Hindu "Holi” festival with the woman's parents when the incident occurred, state official Pankaj Kumar said.