Germany threatens to hold up EU's combustion-engine car ban

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's transport minister said Tuesday that his country won't back a planned European Union ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, after failing to get assurances from the bloc's executive for an exemption on synthetic fuels.

EU lawmakers and member states reached a preliminary deal last year that would force carmakers to reduce new car emissions by 55% in 2030 relative to 2021 levels, and by 100% in 2035. The plan, which is part of the bloc's effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, effectively means that the sale of new cars which burn hydrocarbon-based fuels such as petroleum would be banned.