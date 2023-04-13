Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

MADRID (AP) — Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barley likely to fail entirely in four regions, the main Spanish farmers association said on Thursday.

Spain’s long-term drought is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations said in a new report, with some cereals “written off" in the prime growing regions of Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha and Murcia that cover much of southern and central Spain. The crops were also likely lost in the driest areas of three other regions.