Argentina's President Fernández won't seek reelection

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández announced Friday he won’t seek reelection for a second term this year, a decision that follows months of infighting among the ruling coalition as it grapples with a fragile economy and galloping inflation.
The center-left president’s unexpected announcement, which he made through a video posted on social media titled “my decision,” came as he was faced increasing pressure from coalition members not to run and polls showing declining approval ratings.