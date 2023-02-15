Alert: White supremacist gets life without parole for hate-motivated terror killings of 10 Black people at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — White supremacist gets life without parole for hate-motivated terror killings of 10 Black people at Buffalo supermarket.
- IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
- GXO Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Asian stocks fall after US inflation feeds rate hike fears
- Osceola County to refund residents for overcharged building permits
- Osceola County community events calendar for 02/15/2023
- Lake County deputies, prosecutor agree to better communication
- Evart, Pine River wrestlers advance
- Patterson's delivery driver brings smiles on Valentine's Day
