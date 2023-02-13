Alert: UN says Syria's president agrees to open 2 new crossing points from Turkey to rebel-held northwest to deliver quake aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN says Syria's president agrees to open 2 new crossing points from Turkey to rebel-held northwest to deliver quake aid.
- New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms
- University of Alabama initiatives honor retired Sen. Shelby
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
- Jets patrol skies over Lake Huron after 'object' shot down
- Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
- 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort
- Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs
Most Popular
- Winning team district wrestling championships never gets old for the Chippewa Hills Warriors. The...
- This makes 10 straight wins for the Big Rapids Cardinals. It was Big Rapids (7-0, 13-1) over Reed...
- Big Rapids’ defense has been tough to score on all season and such was the case on Tuesday. The...
- Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian in a conference battle on Friday,...