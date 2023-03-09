Alert: Ukraine's grid operator says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been reconnected to the power grid (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that attributed the announcement to Ukraine's nuclear power operator)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's grid operator says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been reconnected to the power grid (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that attributed the announcement to Ukraine's nuclear power operator).
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- Rental assistance available for eligible citizens
- KLM, Delta sue Dutch government over Schiphol flight cuts
- Barenboim cancels piano concert in Monaco, citing health
- Tuba Bach concert features saxophone duo
- Mecosta County Hoover Street bridge closed for repairs
- Jim Boeheim's long career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over
- Russia wants military aid from China – here’s why this deal could help...
Most Popular
- Cadillac gained revenge on the Reed City girls basketball team on Tuesday with a Division 2...
- Reed City’s boys basketball team had a strong offensive performance in posting a win over Tri...
- Evart was able to get past a strong Farwell team on Wednesday to play Lake City in Friday’s...
- Reed City ended its regular season for boys basketball on an extremely impressive note on...