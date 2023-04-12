Alert: South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Osceola County community events calendar for 04/12/2023
- Why new grads shouldn’t fear a recession
- Maine woman charged with buying guns that ended up in LA
- Red flag warnings for fire danger issued across Lower Peninsula
- Therapy dogs Bella, Tessa start school at Evart Elementary
- Tiger Woods' painful Masters walk results in opening 74
- Residents threaten to recall Green Township board over Gotion