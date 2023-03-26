Alert: Russian authorities say a drone caused an explosion that injured three people far from Ukraine border; no word on origin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a drone caused an explosion that injured three people far from Ukraine border; no word on origin.
- 2 men arrested in northern Michigan cocaine, meth bust
- Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin
- Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show
- Osceola-Lake Conservation district tire and electronic collection
- Nieman sentenced to maximum 15 years for accident causing death
- Incredible photos: Northern lights shine across Michigan skies
- Transform your bathroom with this showerhead/speaker combo
- Reed City Recycling now open
Most Popular
- If there was an award for comeback wrestler of the year, Evart’s Ethan Conk would have to be...
- Veteran Reed City softball coach Roger Steig has a young team ready to see what it might be able...
- When it comes to Reed City sports, no one has ever played a more important role than getting...
- The 2022-23 season Pine River wrestling earned another district title and get four wrestlers...